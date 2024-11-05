2,943 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

