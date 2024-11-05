2,814 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,447,451,000 after buying an additional 148,980 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

