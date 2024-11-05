2,611 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after buying an additional 882,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

