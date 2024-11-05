15,000 Shares in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,235.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.5 %

RKLB stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.