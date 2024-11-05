13,562 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $31,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

