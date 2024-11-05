1,250 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

