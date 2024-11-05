12,021 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

