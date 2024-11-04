Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZYME

Zymeworks Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 199,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,168. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.