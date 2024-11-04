ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $26.90. 240,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 781,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.