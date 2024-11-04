YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 880,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,464,359 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.92.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

