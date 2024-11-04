Wrapped XDC Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $354,205.57 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,620.46 or 1.00028367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.09 or 1.00001591 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 267,890,697 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 267,875,462.63294032. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.0268039 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $359,650.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

