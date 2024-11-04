Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.11 Million (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $9,938.82 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,344,346 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,343,868.72106725. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34149388 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,162.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

