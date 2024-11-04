World Equity Group Inc. Sells 5,052 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.55. 650,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,625. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

