World Equity Group Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 0.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 522.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 220.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.3 %

TPL traded up $15.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,188.15. 3,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $949.96 and its 200 day moving average is $793.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,189.91.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

