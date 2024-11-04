World Equity Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.52. 87,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,930. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $273.43 and a twelve month high of $388.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.