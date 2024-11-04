Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 10.2% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $345.50 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $245.87 and a 1-year high of $355.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.45. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.