Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $113.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $116.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

