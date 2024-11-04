Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,373 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.54 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.