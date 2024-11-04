WFA Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WFA Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 302,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,233,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $574.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.70 and a 200 day moving average of $550.10. The stock has a market cap of $495.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $435.37 and a 12 month high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
