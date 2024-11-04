WEX (WEX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WEX (NYSE: WEX):
- 10/28/2024 – WEX was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 10/25/2024 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2024 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $238.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
WEX Stock Up 0.7 %
WEX stock opened at $173.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WEX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in WEX by 47.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
