Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 565 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 168,433 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 79.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 339.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

DMAY stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.