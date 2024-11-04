Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.0% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after buying an additional 3,088,928 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

