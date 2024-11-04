Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $154.64 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

