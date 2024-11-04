Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March comprises 0.7% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 14.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 37.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:DMAR opened at $37.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $369.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

