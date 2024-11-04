Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 51.4% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $279.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.26 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.