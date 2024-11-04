West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.5 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

