WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of WESCO International worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 580.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $188.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.