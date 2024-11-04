Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beyond (BYON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beyond (NYSE: BYON) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2024 – Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.50.

10/25/2024 – Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Beyond had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BYON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Beyond, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $37.10.

In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 156,985 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,800,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

