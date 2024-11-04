Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 1,744,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,324,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Wayfair Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,054.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $109,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

