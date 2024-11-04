Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.16.

W opened at $40.30 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 3.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 54.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 801.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

