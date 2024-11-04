Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $350,626.74 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $350,626.74 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00034195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,332,999 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

