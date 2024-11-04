Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

NYSE VMC opened at $270.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $206.02 and a 1-year high of $279.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

