Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.85 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $61.47 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,760.83 or 1.00112197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,684,102.96740734 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.29495979 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $10,693,945.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.