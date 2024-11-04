Vow Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Vow has a market cap of $46.48 million and approximately $358,769.39 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,305.72 or 1.01063450 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,921.67 or 1.00495228 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.