Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.50 and last traded at $115.81. Approximately 5,057,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,882,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Stock Down 2.4 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.