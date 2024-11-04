Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.50 and last traded at $115.81. Approximately 5,057,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,882,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.