Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $319.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

NYSE V opened at $290.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

