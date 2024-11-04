Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Holdings Boosted by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $74.56 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,535. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.