VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.260 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,317,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,203. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.