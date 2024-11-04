Vestor Capital LLC Sells 240,164 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,164 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 604,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after buying an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $319.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock worth $4,548,518,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

