Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

ISRG opened at $506.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.