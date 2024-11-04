Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,343,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,518,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter.

NVDL opened at $70.38 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

