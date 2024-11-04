Vestor Capital LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

