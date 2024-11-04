Vestor Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,476,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

