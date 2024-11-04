Venom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.33 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $137.33 million and $1.35 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,246,456,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,246,301,273.5 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07627957 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,063,955.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

