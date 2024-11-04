Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vector Group

Vector Group Price Performance

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.