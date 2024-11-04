Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.11. The company had a trading volume of 353,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,388. The firm has a market cap of $423.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $214.06 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

