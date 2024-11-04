Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capitol Family Office Inc.’s Largest Position

Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 49.8% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $282.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $210.85 and a twelve month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

