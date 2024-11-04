Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 428.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 8.4% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

