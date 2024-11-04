Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

