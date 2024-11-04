Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

